ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was taken to the hospital after he crashed into a stolen Kia at the intersection of Arnett Boulevard and Rugby Avenue overnight into Tuesday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to RPD, the driver of the stolen Kia drove through a red light on Rugby Avenue. Another vehicle, which was driven by a 44-year-old man, then crashed into the vehicle. Police say the occupants of the Kia got out and ran before officers arrived on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with upper body injuries. They are non-life-threatening.

RPD asks anyone with information on the stolen car to call 911.