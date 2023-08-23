ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was indicted on murder charges after a fatal shooting back in July in the area of North Goodman Street and Derringer Place.

On July 21, 35-year-old Todd Jones, Jr. was found shot to death in the 700 block of North Goodman Street. At the time, investigators said that a suspect came up to Jones and shot him several times at point-blank range.

Earlier in August, Rochester police identified 33-year-old Herley Williams as the suspect. Officers said that he resisted arrest and pulled out a handgun, but was taken into custody.

Williams was charged with second-degree murder and third-degree criminal posssesion of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to these charges.

Williams had prior convictions for criminal possession of a weapon and warrants for failing to appear in court on already pending charges.