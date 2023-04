ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been arrested and indicted on two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child in Genesee County.

Daniel Goodell is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 13 years old between September 6, 2010 and November 26, 2010, and between January 8, 2017 and March 7, 2017.

Both charges are class A-II felonies.