ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is hospitalized after he was shot on Chili Avenue in Gates late Tuesday evening, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were sent to Rt. 390 near the Chili Ave. exit and later found the victim’s car on Chili Ave. They later learned the victim was taken from Sunoco Gas Station to Strong Hospital by a good samaritan.

The victim was shot several times in the lower body. He is currently in stable condition.

The area of Rt. 390 southbound from Rt. 490 to Chili Avenue was closed to traffic, but has since re-opened. MCSO is working to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to call 911.