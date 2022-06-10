ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man was hospitalized after being shot overnight while sitting in a parked vehicle on the city’s southwest side.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Reynolds Street and Cady Street for the report of a shooting.

According to police, once on the scene, officers found a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body at least once.

Officials say the man was sitting in a parked vehicle when it was struck multiple times by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are described as non-life-threatening.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, no suspects are in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.