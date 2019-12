IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who pleaded guilty to shooting another man at 7-Eleven in Irondequoit is due to be sentenced today.

33-year-old Ronald Pecora shot a 26-year-old in the stomach back in July.

Police say Pecora and the victim new each other.

At the beginning of this month, Pecora took a plea deal — pleading guilty to assault.