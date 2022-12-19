ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s was shot while driving his vehicle on Troup Street after midnight on Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the driver of another vehicle fired at least one gunshot at the victim, hitting him at least once in the upper body. The victim then drove himself to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The victim is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

There were no suspects in custody for the shooting and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.

