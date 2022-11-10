ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 20s was shot on Bay Street Thursday morning, according to investigators with the Rochester Police Department.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation. Around the same time, another group of officers were called to Rochester General Hospital after receiving a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Investigators said the man — who had at least one gunshot wound in the upper body — was shot on Bay Street. RGH medical staff said the man’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and police encourage anyone with information to call 911.