Rochester police are outside Green Knoll Apartment to investigate a shooting that took place outside the complex (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a man allegedly shot a 23-year-old in July, and he is now in custody, facing multiple charges.

According to police, 28-year-old Michael Taylor was arrested Friday on Lyell Avenue and taken to the Monroe County Jail on Friday.

Officers say they initially responded to Green Knolls Drive on July 28 for a 23-year-old man shot in his lower body, and he was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found that there was an argument at the entranceway of the apartment building, during which Taylor allegedly shot the victim.

Taylor was charged with assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, according to RPD.