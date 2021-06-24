Man in critical condition after stabbing near Child Street on westside of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a stabbing early Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Child and Lasalle Streets around 1:50 a.m. for the report of a male stabbed. Upon arrival, they found a 37-year-old man who was stabbed at least once in the upper body.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

“The circumstances surrounding this crime are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911,” officials said in a statement.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC Will provide updates as they become available.