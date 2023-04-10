ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot on Cottage Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

On Sunday night, RPD responded to Cottage St. and found a 26-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound in his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment and is currently in a life-threatening condition.

Police say they are still investigating Cottage St. and will close the area for a few more hours. The events leading up to the shooting are unclear.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.