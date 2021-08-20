Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in 19th Ward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a stabbing on Lehigh Avenue in the 19th Ward, late on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:47 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man who was stabbed at least once in the upper body.

According to RPD, the man is not a city resident. “The victim is a delivery driver and was delivering food in area when the incident occurred,” officials said in a statement. The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

This investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

