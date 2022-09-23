ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A male in his 40s was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was found laying in the middle of Tremont Street with gunshot wounds Thursday night.

According to officials, responding officers were called to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Tremont Street just before midnight for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A tourniquet was applied by officers to the victim’s leg to control the bleeding. He was transported to Strong Hospital for serious injuries. Medical staff say the man is currently stable.

There are no suspects in custody, anyone with additional information is asked to dial 911.

