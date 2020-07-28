Man hospitalized with life threatening injuries after shooting on Iceland Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body early Tuesday morning.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Iceland Park shortly after 2 a.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers for a 24-year-old Rochester male shot at least once in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by American Medical Response with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No one is in custody, but RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.