ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is hospitalized for life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run early Tuesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the man, in his 20s, was found by officers on East Main Street lying in the roadway. Investigators say that the car that struck him left the scene after hitting him.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 911.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story.