One man hospitalized, another arrested after shooting in Hilton

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital in serious condition after a shooting in Hilton.

Police were called to the scene on Village II Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Investigators say he is in stable condition.

Deputies later arrested 24-year-old Tyler Pitcher, of Hilton, and charged him with first degree assault, and criminal use of a firearm. He was arraigned in Parma Town Court and remanded to the Monroe County Jail on $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 7.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene late into the evening. They said they believed this to be an isolated incident.

