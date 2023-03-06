ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was injured following a shooting on Delamaine Drive Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that the man, a 23-year-old, was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He is listed in critical, but stable, condition.

Investigators were able to determine that the shooting occurred on Delamaine Dr, but are still trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

No suspects are in custody at this time, according to RPD.

Check back with News 8 as we continue to update this developing story