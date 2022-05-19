ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 23-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being shot near Avenue D Thursday overnight.
Officials say police officers responded to the 100 block of Avenue D for the report of a male shot around 3:30 a.m. Once at the scene, they located a non-city victim who had been shot at least once.
According to authorities, he is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Hospital.
There are no suspects in custody. An investigation is currently underway.
