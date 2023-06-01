ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of Depew Street that led to one man being hospitalized.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers learned that a man in his 20s was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound in his lower body. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers said they were able to determine that the shooting happened in the area of Depew St. and West Ave., but there are currently no suspects in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 911.