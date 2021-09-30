Man hospitalized following shooting near Jefferson Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating the area of Jefferson and Frost Avenue after locating a 31-year-old victim who was shot around 9:30 p.m. Thursday overnight.

According to initial medical tests, the male resident is suffering from at least one gunshot wound and is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

As of this time there are no suspects in custody. RPD continue to investigate the incident.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.