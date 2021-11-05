Man hospitalized following shooting near Driving Park Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A male resident is being treated for non life-threatening injuries after sustaining at least one gunshot wound after a shooting in the area of Driving Park Avenue overnight Friday.

Police say the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was located by officers around 4 a.m.

This came hours after Rochester Police responded to a shooting that left two people with injuries off North Goodman Street at 10 p.m.

He was transported to URMC for minor injuries sustained in the upper body.

According to authorities, there are currently no suspects in custody.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.