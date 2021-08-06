Man hospitalized following a stabbing near the Scio Street area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers of the Rochester Police Department responded to area near 400 block of Scio Street for a report of a stabbing around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old male with a stab wound toward the upper side of his body. His injuries were deemed non life threatening and he was transported to URMC for further medical examination.

According to deputies on the scene of the incident, there are currently no suspects in custody. This is an ongoing investigations, anyone with more information is advised to call 911.

