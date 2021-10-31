Man hospitalized following a shooting near Rialto St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is currently underway after a 38-year-old resident was shot in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Rialto Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rochester Police officials say the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound from the shooting.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he is being treated for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, no suspects are in custody at this time. Further details are not available.

