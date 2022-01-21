Man hospitalized after vehicle crash led to a fight near Lake Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 54-year-old resident was assaulted following a vehicle crash between two cars at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Glendale Avenue late Thursday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the area for a report of a motor vehicle accident with both parties fighting. A Cadillac, driven by the victim, and a black Dodge collided at the intersection around 11 p.m.

Investigators believe a physical altercation ensued in which the victim was assaulted by several suspects.

The 54-year-old was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials at the Rochester Police Department say the suspects all fled on foot after the fight. The car they were driving is reportedly stolen out of Greece.

An investigation is underway, anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.