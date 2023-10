ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized following a stabbing that took place on Treyer Street Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a 55-year-old man with at least one laceration. He was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD says that there are no suspects in custody as they continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.