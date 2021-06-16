Man hospitalized after stabbing on St. Paul, Andrews Streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized after a stabbing in the City of Rochester late on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of St. Paul and Andrews Streets around 11:57 p.m. for the report of an altercation. Upon arrival, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say they believe this to have been an isolated incident.

This is a developing story.