ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed on Remington Street early Tuesday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that they found the victim in the area of Peckham Street and Saint Casmir Street. The 48-year-old man had at least one stab wound to his lower body.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by AMR to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said that he was stabbed on Remington Street, but the circumstances leading up to the stabbing are not clear.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911.