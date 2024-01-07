ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating an incident involving a stabbing on Holland Street Sunday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic incident that resulted in a man being stabbed at around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived to the scene they located a 40-year-old man with a laceration to his upper body. Officers say the victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the RPD say there is no further threat in connection to this incident.