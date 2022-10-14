ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A male in his 30s was hospitalized after being stabbed in the area of Central Avenue early Friday morning.

Rochester police officials say officers were called to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Once at the hospital, they learned the victim had been stabbed at least once, but not shot. He is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe he sustained the injuries in the 400 block of Central Avenue.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with more details is asked to dial 911.

