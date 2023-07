ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is expected to survive a shooting that occurred late Thursday night on Dewey Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that they found the man with a gunshot wound in his lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released about the shooting, but RPD said that they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.