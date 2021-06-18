Man hospitalized after shooting on West Ridge Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man has been hospitalized following a shooting on West Ridge Road in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of 380 West Ridge Road for the report of a man shot. Minutes later, police say a 27-year-old city resident was brought by private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital.

He sustained one gunshot wound to his lower body and is currently listed in stable condition, according to police.

No one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

