Man hospitalized after shooting on southwest side of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized following a shooting on the southwest side of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Sawyer and Genesee Streets for a ShotSpotter activation — a gunshot detections system.

While officers were investigating the scene, a 20-year-old man arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital by private vehicle. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to RPD.

“Investigation suggests at this time that the victim’s injury is related to the ShotSpotter,” RPD officials said in a release.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.