Man hospitalized after shooting on northside of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been hospitalized following a shooting on Rauber Street, the northside of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:47 on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old man who was shot at least once in the upper body.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.