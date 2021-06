ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been hospitalized after a shooting on Lake Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. for the report of shots fired. About 30 minutes later, a 20-year-old man was dropped of at Unity Hospital with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

Police described the injuries as non-life threatening.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.