Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Fernwood park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening, after a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Police were called to Fernwood Park shortly after 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers at the scene found “evidence indicative that someone had been injured.”

Investigators said the victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle a short time later. He had been shot at least once in the upper body. According to police, his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Fernwood Park shooting came hours after a fatal shooting outside the RTS Transit Center in downtown Rochester, and the same day as a fatal double shooting in the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.