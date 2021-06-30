Man hospitalized after shooting on East Main Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been hospitalized after a shooting on East Main Street in the City of Rochester late on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:36 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 55-year-old non-city resident who was shot at least once in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Hospital where he is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

“The victim was standing on the sidewalk when this crime occurred and not within a hotel as was originally reported,” RPD officials said in a statement.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.