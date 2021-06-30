Man hospitalized after shooting on East Main Street in Rochester

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been hospitalized after a shooting on East Main Street in the City of Rochester late on Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 11:36 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 55-year-old non-city resident who was shot at least once in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Hospital where he is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

“The victim was standing on the sidewalk when this crime occurred and not within a hotel as was originally reported,” RPD officials said in a statement.

There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss