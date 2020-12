ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police said a man was shot in what they are calling an attempted robbery.

The incident happened on Dejonge Street on Sunday around 7 p.m. Officers said the 32-year-old victim was shot once and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody and the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.