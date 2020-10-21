Man hospitalized after shooting on Clinton Avenue, RPD investigating

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized after a shooting on Clinton Avenue on Tuesday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a little after 9 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of North Clinton Avenue and located a 40-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. The man was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, RPD says there are no suspects in custody, but asks anyone with information to call 911.

