ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday night.

RPD said officers were called to the area of Clifford and Portland Avenues just before 10:30 p.m. for the report of a man shot.

Upon arrival, offers found a 29-year-old man who were shot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.