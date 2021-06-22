Man hospitalized after shooting on city’s southwest side

ROCHESTER, (WROC) — A Rochester man has been hospitalized after another shooting on the southwest side of the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Magnolia Street — between Genesee Street and Jefferson Avenue — around 9:46 p.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man who has been shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Early Monday, police also responded to a double shooting, and two separate fatal stabbings in the same area.

Rochester Police Deputy Chief Dave Smith said in a press conference on Monday afternoon said that RPD teamed up with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for joint patrols where police are targeting known violent offenders in the affected areas, adding that those patrols will continue through the week. Additionally, he said the RPD’s tactical unit will be surveying the impacted neighborhood throughout the week, but he said community members coming forward will help police crack down on crime.

“It is impossible to put a cop on every corner, obviously, but even increased patrols can only do so much if we don’t get folks coming forward to help us out, that are willing to give us some information so we can get to the bottom of these,” Smith said.