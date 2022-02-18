ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 30-year-old resident is being treated for non life-threatening injuries after a late night shooting in the area of Myrtle Street Thursday.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 100 block of Myrtle Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Once at the scene they located evidence indicating gunshots had been fired in the area.

Several minutes later, a gunshot victim arrived at Strong Memorial Hospital via a private vehicle.

Authorities say the man was shot at least once in the upper body. Police identified him as the victim to the original call they responded to around 10 p.m.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

