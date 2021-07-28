Man hospitalized after shooting near Goodman, Bay Streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been hospitalized following a shooting on the northside of the City of Rochester in the early hours Wednesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Fifth Street around 12:30 a.m. for the report of multiple gunshots.

“Upon arrival, officers located evidence that gunshots had been fired in the immediate area,” officials said in a statement.

Shortly after they arrived on scene, a 29-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital via private vehicle. He had been shot at least once in the upper body and it was confirmed he was shot on Fifth Street.

According to RPD, his injuries were non-life threatening.

There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.