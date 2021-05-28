Man hospitalized after shooting near Glendale Park on City’s westside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been hospitalized after a shooting near Glendale Park in the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 2:30 a.m. for the report of a person shot. While responding, officers learned the victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle.

The 33-year-old was shot at least one time and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

“Glendale Park between Leavenworth Street and Fulton Avenue is currently closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic and will likely remain so for one or two more hours,” RPD officials said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.