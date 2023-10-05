ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after he was shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Park early Thursday morning, according to Rochester police.

RPD said that the 32-year-old man was found at approximately 1:55 a.m. in the area of Cameron Street and Myrtle Hill Park. He had a gunshot wound to his lower body, which police learned he got from MLK Jr. Park.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 911.