ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 42-year-old resident was hospitalized after his house was struck by gunshots near the 100 block of Bernard Street overnight Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation just after midnight. Upon their arrival, they located evidence that gunshots struck a house on Bernard Street.

Officials made contact with the occupants of the home and found a 42-year-old male inside the location that had been hit by the gunshots.

The victim was shot at least once in the lower body and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Rochester police also responded to the 200 block of Pierpont Street around 12:45 a.m. and located evidence that gunshots had been fired in the immediate area. Police say no occupant was injured.

This follows six separate instances of homes being struck by gunfire in the past three days in Rochester.

An investigation into both shootings is underway. There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.