Man hospitalized after hit-and-run on Clinton Ave., Police searching for driver

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing Clinton Avenue on Thursday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Kohlman Street around 10:50 p.m. and upon arrival, found a 45-year-old man in the middle of a road. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries, listed in guarded condition.

The investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling south bound on North Clinton Avenue struck the man while he was crossing. The striking vehicle left the scene before police arrival.

The investigation is on-going. Anybody with information is encouraged to call 911.

