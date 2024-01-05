ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was shot on Hague Street early Friday morning.

According to officers, they responded to the 400 block of Hague Street around 2:15 a.m. and found a 45-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where doctors determined his injuries were non-life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody for the shooting. Police shut down the area for the investigation, but have since re-opened it to traffic.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.