ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was injured following a shooting on Kirkland Road late Sunday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD arrived at the 100 block of Kirkland Rd. and found evidence that there was gunfire and that a person was injured. They later learned that a gunshot victim walked into Strong Memorial Hospital.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, had at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. He was being treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

Police say they are still looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 911.