ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after getting shot on Hollenbeck Street late Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that he was taken to Rochester General Hospital via private vehicle. The 30-year-old man had at least one gunshot wound in his lower body. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators were able to determine that he was shot in the 200 block of Hollenbeck St. The circumstances behind the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911.