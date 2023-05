ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is injured after he was shot on North Union Street Thursday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to police, the man in his 20s was shot at least once in his lower body on N. Union Street before relocating to Alexander Street — where officers found him.

The victim was taken to Stong Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody and RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.